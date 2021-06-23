Darren Sammy joins CWI as independent non-member director

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy has been appointed by Cricket West Indies as an independent non-member director in the board for two years, the board announced through a press release. Sammy expressed that he’s looking forward to creating an impact in West Indies cricket with his new role.

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy has been appointed the director of Cricket West Indies, the board confirmed via a press release on Tuesday.

Sammy, who led his country in 128 international matches across all formats, will be serving as an independent non-member director in the board for two years. Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt stated that Sammy’s role in the position would be to make sure adequate questions are imposed, keeping the note of innovative ideas and concrete solutions for the team’s welfare.

"I am delighted to welcome Daren Sammy as an independent, non-member Director whose role will be to ensure that all the right questions are being asked while contributing to the shaping of new ideas and solutions," Skerritt said.

Under Sammy’s stellar leadership, West Indies bagged two ICC World T20 titles in the subcontinent - 2012 (Sri Lanka) and 2016 (India) - to become the most successful side in the shortest format. Skerritt credited Sammy for these achievements and banked on the 37-year-old’s experience to take West Indies cricket forward.

"Daren's fairly recent experience as a two-time World Cup-winning captain will bring with him a much needed modern-day cricketer's perspective which should add valuable insights to Board discussions and decision-making. His appointment is testament to our commitment to strengthen CWI's governance, and to utilise expertise from across all stakeholder groups,” Skerritt mentioned.

Sammy, meanwhile, expressed that he was honoured to have been offered the role. The all-rounder is currently the Head Coach of the Peshawar Zalmi PSL franchise.

"It is an honour to be appointed as a CWI Director; this is another great opportunity for me to give my best to West Indies cricket in a new way, off the field," Sammy said in a CWI media release on Wednesday.

"All my local, regional and international experiences have prepared me to make a significant ongoing impact in West Indies cricket. I am excited and thankful for the chance to serve and look forward to giving back to the sport and region that I love so much, he added.