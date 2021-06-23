Can’t do anything if people take my ‘respectful’ tweets out of context, says Eoin Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan has defended his historic tweets that allegedly belittled and mocked the English of a group of fans, and has claimed that his tweets have been taken out of context. Morgan and Buttler came under fire earlier this month for allegedly mocking fans’ broken English.

Following the discovery of Ollie Robinson’s historic tweets, that were racist and sexist in nature, fans scanned the social media of several English players. The digging led Dom Bess to deactivate his account, but, in the process, both skipper Eoin Morgan and vice-skipper Jos Buttler were found to have posted tweets allegedly belittling the broken English of Indian fans, as recently as three years ago. The ECB did not take action but the tweets created a furore on social media, with fans demanding the duo to issue an apology. Reports also emerged that the KKR franchise were miffed at the happenings.

However, ahead of England’s T20I series against Sri Lanka, Morgan has defended the tweets. Addressing the media on Tuesday, the England skipper said that the usage of ‘sir’ in the tweets were ‘sign of admiration and respect’ and insisted that he cannot do anything if people take his tweets out of context.

“If I call somebody ‘sir’ on social media, or anywhere around the world, it’s a sign of admiration and respect. If that’s taken out of context there’s nothing I can control or do about it. So I haven’t actually looked into it,” Morgan said on Tuesday.

In the same media addressing, Morgan spoke about a host of issues, one of which was the potential comeback of Alex Hales. The opener has been frozen out of the England set-up since prior to the 2019 World Cup, when he failed a drug test, but the right-hander has been making all the right noises in franchise cricket across the world, racking up runs everywhere. Morgan admitted that Hales has a chance of making a comeback, but stressed that England are spoilt for choices currently, particularly at the top of the order.

"I think when you look at the player that he (Hales) is and the performances that he puts in around the world, he's a very fine player. But when you look at the players that we have available to us at the moment were spoiled, and I think the longer you spend out of the side the further away you get from the position you once had.

"I think looking at our top order at the moment in particular, even behind our top 3 or 4 we have guys sitting behind there that have drastically improved their performance in the international shirt that are taking up a position."

The England skipper also revealed that there are ‘conversations to be had’ with Hales and Silverwood.

"I think there are conversations to be had between Alex, myself and the coach, and potentially a few of the players, but trying to get those happening in Covid times has been an issue. But they could happen at some stage," Morgan said.

Morgan incidentally is the skipper of the KKR franchise, but the 34-year-old confirmed that he and the other first team members will give precedence to international cricket prior to the World T20.

"That's during our Bangladesh tour, international duty takes precedence. I think it's extremely important. By the time we get around to that stage when we're leaving for Bangladesh we'll be as close as we can to our 15 if not already having to commit to a preliminary squad to the ICC. We're hoping the majority of our work will be done by then, and hopefully we won't have many injuries to deal with, we can focus on performance and structures going into the World Cup."