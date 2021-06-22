Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan's batting coach
Today at 3:54 PM
Pakistan's batting coach Younis Khan, who got the full-time job last year, has decided to exit the job after he came to a mutual agreement with the PCB to part ways. PCB's chief executive Wasim Khan thanked the Pakistan legend for his services and expressed his regret over losing him.
In what comes as a big blow to the Pakistan cricket team, they will no longer have the services of Younis Khan as their batting coach as he has decided to step down from the role. The former Pakistan great had first joined the team's support staff for the England tour last year but became the full-time coach later with his first official assignment as the team's batting coach coming against New Zealand where the team had failed miserably. He had a two-year contract with the PCB which would have ended after the T20 World in 2022 had the exit not come earlier.
Both Younis Khan and the PCB have remained tight-lipped and haven't revealed the reason behind his move to step down from the full-time role. However, PCB's chief executive Wasim Khan did express his regret at the decision and stated that it was sad to lose such an expert.
"It is sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis Khan. Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions," said Wasim Khan, reported Cricbuzz.
He thanked Younis Khan for his influence on the team while he was with the team and hoped that he would assist the PCB in times to come.
"I want to thank Younis Khan for his contributions during his short stint as the Pakistan men's national cricket team's batting coach and hope he will remain available to assist the PCB by sharing his vast knowledge with the emerging cricketers," Wasim Khan added.
With Younis leaving the position, Pakistan will now tour England sans a batting coach. The Pakistan players will be leaving for the UK on June 25 for three ODIs and three T20Is, which will take place between July 8-20.
