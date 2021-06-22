Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan's batting coach

In what comes as a big blow to the Pakistan cricket team, they will no longer have the services of Younis Khan as their batting coach as he has decided to step down from the role. The former Pakistan great had first joined the team's support staff for the England tour last year but became the full-time coach later with his first official assignment as the team's batting coach coming against New Zealand where the team had failed miserably. He had a two-year contract with the PCB which would have ended after the T20 World in 2022 had the exit not come earlier.