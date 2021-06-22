 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    WI vs SA | Indebted to Wiaan Mulder for helping me claim hat-trick, quips Keshav Maharaj

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Maharaj claimed a famous hat-trick on Monday

    Twitter

    WI vs SA | Indebted to Wiaan Mulder for helping me claim hat-trick, quips Keshav Maharaj

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:27 AM

    Keshav Maharaj, who on Monday became the second ever South African to take a Test hat-trick, quipped that the ‘hat-trick ball’ he bowled was not the greatest, and thanked Wiaan Mulder for grabbing a blinder. Mulder dove to his right and took a stunning reflex catch to help Maharaj get the hat-trick.

    For years now Keshav Maharaj has been the unsung hero of South African cricket, but on Monday in St Lucia, the left-arm spinner deservedly became the center of attention. Chasing 324, West Indies were gliding along well at 107/3, and it was then that Maharaj weaved his magic, taking a stunning hat-trick to run through the hosts’ middle-order. 

    But while the first two dismissals - of Kieran Powell and Jason Holder - were attributed to Maharaj’s skills, the third one, of Joshua da Silva, was completely down to the excellence of the fielder. Bowling round the wicket to the right-hander, Maharaj drifted down the pads, but as the batsman clipped it, Wiaan Mulder took a stunning reflex catch to help the left-arm spinner complete his hat-trick. Maharaj became only the second South African bowler in history to take a Test hat-trick, and instantly the team broke into wild celebration, with the man himself unleashing a dive. 

    Speaking post the day’s play, Maharaj admitted that the hat-trick ball was not the greatest, and quipped that he was indebted to Mulder, who helped him achieve the rare fear through some stunning fielding.

    "I probably could have bowled a much better ball than that, but full credit to Wiaan for plucking that catch. It was a superb reaction catch and whatever Wiaan wants to eat or drink tonight, it will probably be on me,” Maharaj said of his hat-trick ball, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

    “I think Powell was looking to come after me. The second one I bowled what I have been bowling throughout and it fortunately got the inside edge. And then the hat-trick, I had so many things going on in my head as to where to bowl the ball. I just bowled normally and Joshua followed it down leg. Great catch down the leg-side.”

    Thanks to the pacers’ domination, Maharaj did not have much work to do in the first Test but in the second, the left-arm spinner finished with match-figures of 7/83, playing a significant hand in the second dig (5/36) to help the Proteas sweep the series 2-0. Maharaj lauded Dean Elgar for showing faith in spin and insisted that the southpaw has brought a sense of calm to the dressing room.

    “Dean invests a lot of faith in spin as well. We are waiting for Dean to come and we will shower him with the choice of his beverage. There is a sense of calmness that is back in the dressing room and we are playing for each other.

    “It is very important for the team. We have started a new journey with Dean. Good stepping stone for us. It was important for us to be clinical.”

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down