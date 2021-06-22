West Indies fined 60% match fee for slow over-rate against South Africa

Today at 8:45 PM
The West Indies cricket team have been fined 60 percent of their match fee for failing to comply with the over-rate rule in the second Test against South Africa that was staged in St Lucia. The Kraigg Brathwaite-led Windies side were short of bowling three overs in the final Test of the series.
West Indies, who lost the second Test by 158 runs against South Africa, have now received a further blow as they were fined 60% of their match fee by the ICC for maintaining a slow over-rate. Not only were they fined for the offence but they also lost six World Test Championship points owing to the WTC rules. Match referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after West Indies were guilty of bowling three overs short even after all the time allowances were taken into consideration.
As per ICC's release, the West Indies were fined, "In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time." While they also imposed Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, which resulted in the deduction of six World Test Championship points from the Windies' tally.
West Indies captain Brathwaite didn't challenge the decision and pleaded guilty to accept the proposed sanction, which means there won't be a need for a formal hearing.
West Indies had a disastrous series against South Africa as they were whitewashed in the two-match Test series. They had lost the first Test by an innings and 63 runs.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.