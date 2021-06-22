West Indies fined 60% match fee for slow over-rate against South Africa

West Indies, who lost the second Test by 158 runs against South Africa, have now received a further blow as they were fined 60% of their match fee by the ICC for maintaining a slow over-rate. Not only were they fined for the offence but they also lost six World Test Championship points owing to the WTC rules. Match referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after West Indies were guilty of bowling three overs short even after all the time allowances were taken into consideration.