Twitter slams Rohit Sharma after his audacious ‘leave’ to Tim Southee’s in-swinger

It was getting to the familiar scoreline, Rohit Sharma batting on 30, knowing that there would criticism for him on Twitter if he got out at this point in the day. And there he was, after racing to 30, Rohit left an in-swinger from Tim Southee, that came sharply into him to catch him plumb in front
OH, No Rohit!
June 22, 2021
This dismissal is not acceptable!
Don't know why but dismissal of @ImRo45 wicket torments me a lot #worldtestchampionshipfinal— brikesh yadav (@rinix014) June 22, 2021
POOR JUDGEMENT!
Rohit Sharma's judgement for a seasoned batsman is quite poor overseas. Took on the short ball close to play at the SCG, that big shot to get out at Gabba and now this. He has improved no doubt, looks solid, but returns are still like a young player.— Harshit Anand (@imHarshitAnand) June 22, 2021
FAILURE AGAIN!
If you don't offer shot most umpires will give out— NABAKRISHNA🇮🇳🤜👊🤛 (@NABAKRISHNA007) June 22, 2021
Another failure for @ImRo45 in the overseas tour
How many more chances for him????
Selectors need to take hard decision........#INDvNZ #WTCFinal @BCCI @SGanguly99
SAD!
That too leaving the ball 😞— Jon | Michael | Tyrion (@tyrion_jon) June 22, 2021
WORST LEAVE!
What a timing #RohitSharma!— BlueCap 🇮🇳 (@IndianzCricket) June 22, 2021
No need to drag your leg on that ball!
Disgusting!#Cricket #TestCricket #NZvIND #NZvsIND #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #WTC21 #WTC21fin pic.twitter.com/c2ekKEl2Bf
DISSAPOINTED!
Disappointed not for wicket it's about the way of dismissal @ImRo45 #WTCFinal— Harish Kumar Matlapudi (@MatlapudiHarish) June 22, 2021
WHY??
@ImRo45 Why? 🙂— Ridhansh Dogra (@ridhanshd) June 22, 2021
ANOTHER BAD START!
Rohit sharma throws away another start.#WTCFinal— Rachit Gupta (@bowled_him) June 22, 2021
