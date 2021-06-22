 user tracker image
    Twitter slams Rohit Sharma after his audacious ‘leave’ to Tim Southee’s in-swinger

    Rohit Sharma audacious leave was not acceptable

    ICC

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:32 PM

    It was getting to the familiar scoreline, Rohit Sharma batting on 30, knowing that there would criticism for him on Twitter if he got out at this point in the day. And there he was, after racing to 30, Rohit left an in-swinger from Tim Southee, that came sharply into him to catch him plumb in front

    OH, No Rohit!

    This dismissal is not acceptable!

    POOR JUDGEMENT!

    FAILURE AGAIN!

    SAD!

    WORST LEAVE!

    DISSAPOINTED!

    WHY??

    ANOTHER BAD START!

