    Twitter reacts to ‘Prophetic’ Rishabh Pant predicting Tim Southee’s dismissal

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:28 PM

    Years after manifesting for a wicketkeeper as prophetic as MS Dhoni, Indian fans’ prayers were answered with Rishabh Pant’s prophetic moment predicting Tim Southee’s dismissal. The wicketkeeper had asked the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to bowl the length, which resulted in Southee’s wicket.

    India were nearly there to bat in the second innings when Mohammed Shami had accounted for all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme. However, the famous Kiwi tail, comparison of Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult wagged and wagged with Kane Williamson to put India under extreme pressure. So much so, at one point, New Zealand were 162/6, chasing India’s first-innings total of 217.

    However, once Jamieson got going, with a six, there was no stopping, as the others around him, Southee, Williamson and Boult were inspirational with their own performance. After Jamieson holed out to the deep fielder, off Shami’s bowling, Southee ensured that the runs were flowing with some extravagant shots of his own.

    At one point, it looked like the Kiwi pacer would not walk back to the pavilion without scoring a half-century against the Indian bowling unit. However, that’s exactly when the Indian skipper Virat Kohli brought back his ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who accounted for Neil Wagner. Soon after that, Kohli also brought his left-arm spinner, Jadeja, who was hit out of the park by Southee.

    Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant from behind the stumps asked the all-rounder to bowl the same length he bowled to Colin de Grandhomme. As prophetic as it sounds, the wicketkeeper’s little piece of advice had resulted in immediate success for India, as Southee was bowled off the next ball to hand the BlackCaps a lead of 32 runs, going into the crucial second innings.

    Watch the video here: 

