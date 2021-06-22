Twitter reacts to ‘flying’ Shubman Gill emulating Kohli with an acrobatic effort

Today at 5:42 PM
While India started the day on the ascendancy, the wickets never came as the two Kiwi batsmen - Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson - ensured safety in the first hour. However, Shubman Gill’s flying acrobatic catch emulating Kohli sent back the in-form batsman Taylor, come the second hour.
Once again, for the nth time in the match, rain delayed the start of the proceedings on day five, in conditions that favoured bowlers. With New Zealand needing more than 100 runs to reduce their first-innings deficit, the onus was on the Indian bowlers to force things at the start of the day. That was exactly what the two bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma did - forcing the BlackCaps batsmen to their backfoot and putting them in a constant state of doubt.
However, once Taylor smashed a boundary, the advantage once again transferred to the hands of the Kiwis, who needed less than 100 runs to take a first-innings lead. Despite that, they had only scored 16 runs in the first hour of play, which meant that there weren't any free runs on offer as the two batsmen had to sweat to score the runs. Shami, in particular, was so close to dismissing Taylor, who constantly was aiming to drive the right-arm seamer.
In the 64th over of the innings, the bad luck that Shami had endured during the innings turned into good fortune when Taylor smacked the ball straight in the air. However, it required a herculean effort. Shubman Gill, who was fielding in the short-cover position dived his way to his right, plucking the ball a few yards away from his position, in rather acrobatic fashion, mimicking the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli.
That not only sent the in-form Taylor back but it also put the game back in India’s favour, with conditions favouring the seamers. While the Indian skipper was seemingly jubilated by the efforts of the youngster, there was the pigeon who was also left excited by the youngster’s diving effort.
