Twitter reacts to ‘flying’ Shubman Gill emulating Kohli with an acrobatic effort

However, once Taylor smashed a boundary, the advantage once again transferred to the hands of the Kiwis, who needed less than 100 runs to take a first-innings lead. Despite that, they had only scored 16 runs in the first hour of play, which meant that there weren't any free runs on offer as the two batsmen had to sweat to score the runs. Shami, in particular, was so close to dismissing Taylor, who constantly was aiming to drive the right-arm seamer.