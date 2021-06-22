Reports | BCCI’s compensation promise receives split response from players

In wake of the pandemic causing huge financial distress to domestic cricketers, who saw their annual income get reduced by more than 70%, the BCCI, in the most recent Apex Council meeting, decided that a committee would be formed to compensate for the loss of income. The board revealed that a 10-member committee will look into the compensation package, with each zone - North, West, South, East, Central, and North East - having a representative each alongside four BCCI officials.