Mushfiqur Rahim suffers hairline fracture ahead of Zimbabwe tour

Just ahead of Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe, wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has suffered an injury scare as he got a hairline fracture on his left index finger. BCB's chief physician Dr Debashish Chowdhury, however, is hopeful that Rahim's recovery wouldn't take a lot of time.

One of the chief architects of Bangladesh's ODI series win over Sri Lanka, Mushfiqur Rahim suffered an injury scare as picked up a hairline fracture on his left index finger whilst playing against Gazi Group Cricketers in Abahani Limited's Dhaka Premier League. He had sustained the injury on Monday and the very next day, he underwent a scan, which revealed the hairline fracture.

Bangladesh are set to leave for Zimbabwe in a week where they will play a one-off Test to go with three ODIs and the same number of T20Is. BCB's chief physician Dr Debashish Chowdhury revealed that Rahim had suffered an injury scare but given it's just a hairline fracture, he should recover soon.

"We did a CT scan on Mushfiq's hand, which has come up with a hairline fracture on his left index finger. We have asked him to take a break of one week, but we are hopeful that the recovery won't take too long. Since it is a hairline fracture. We will review the injury after one week, and then we can determine what to do next," stated Dr Debashish Chowdhury.

He's not the only player to be injured for Bangladesh as Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed couldn't take part in the DPL due to injuries. Notably, Tamim suffered a knee injury while Taskin had sustained a thumb injury. Earlier, Liton Kumar Das also had a wrist injury while Mustafizur Rahman had complained of back pain. Though both of them are good to go now.

BCB's chief physician stated that despite the injury concerns with multiple players, they should all be fit in time for the Zimbabwe tour.

"There are four to five national cricketers with an injury concern but I think we have enough time for the players to recover, so I don't see anyone being dropped from the side for an injury related caused in Zimbabwe," added Debashish.

There is also a cloud hovering around the tour after authorities in Zimbabwe recently stopped sporting activities in the country. However, BCB cricket operation chairman Akram Khan confirmed that the tour will go on as planned.

"The tour is on as per schedule. I have spoken with our Zimbabwe counterparts and they have assured me that the series will be played as per the plan," Akram Khan told Cricbuzz.