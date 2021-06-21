WTC Final | Rose Bowl Day 4: Rain plays spoilsport yet again to win the day

Today at 7:43 PM
Both sets of fans - India and New Zealand - were anxiously waiting for the weather gods to grant their wishes, to see the players back on the field. However, the weather god seemingly did not budge down to the request, instead ruling the fourth day of the six-day WTC final out without any play.
After the Thursday wash-out, the fans were well expecting another day to be washed out in the World Test Championship final, with the weather reports suggesting a shower prediction of upto 95% on day four. As it turned out, day four’s action was ruined by the downpour, which put the result of the fixture in thin air, with just two days left for both sides to force a result.
The rain on Day 1 and Day 4, would now force action on the sixth day, a day earmarked in the case of rain in the country. On day three, New Zealand finished their day with the score of 101/2, with Devon Conway losing his wicket in the final over of the day. The onus now would be on the shoulders of the two Kiwi batsmen - Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor - to score the 116 runs required for the BlackCaps to erase India’s first innings total.
Day four of the #WTC21 Final has been abandoned due to persistent rain ⛈️#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/QvKvzQCphG— ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2021
India, on the other hand, would be hoping for a quick start on day five, where there are no showers expected to ruin the proceedings. There is a good chance that a result might come out of the game if one of the two sides err on the fifth day of the World Test Championship final.
