WTC Final | Rose Bowl Day 4: Rain plays spoilsport yet again to win the day

The rain on Day 1 and Day 4, would now force action on the sixth day, a day earmarked in the case of rain in the country. On day three, New Zealand finished their day with the score of 101/2, with Devon Conway losing his wicket in the final over of the day. The onus now would be on the shoulders of the two Kiwi batsmen - Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor - to score the 116 runs required for the BlackCaps to erase India’s first innings total.