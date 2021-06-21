WTC Final | Not impossible for India to make a grand comeback, reckons Ramiz Raja

Pakistan cricket expert Ramiz Raja has opined that there are still chances of India making a great comeback in the ongoing World Test Championship final against New Zealand. While Indian expert Aakash Chopra feels that it's not India but New Zealand who are under pressure in the encounter.

After the first day got washed out, India, in some pretty tricky conditions, managed to bat solidly to score 146 for 3 at the end of day two's play. However, day three proved to be a disaster for India as the batting collapsed with them getting all-out on a sub-par 217. To top that, even India's bowling couldn't help them stage a fightback as New Zealand batted extremely well to score 101/2 at the close of the day's play As things stand, India are under immense pressure to make a comeback in the game if they have to stay in contention to win the game.

Former Pakistan opener Ramiz Raja has opined that India can still stage a comeback in the game and all they need is to play competitive cricket. However, he cautioned India against conceding a big lead to New Zealand.

“It will be tough, there will be pressure but it is not impossible and India can make a grand comeback. All is not lost for India and they need to play competitive cricket to make a comeback,” said Ramiz, reported HT.

“India should ensure that New Zealand don't have a big lead. They need to keep up the pressure and take wickets at regular intervals backed by good catching. Virat Kohli needs to have a straight and simple game plan and everyone should be on the same page with defined roles,” he added.

However, Indian cricket expert Aakash Chopra, unlike others, feels that the pressure will be on the Black Caps as their innings can also go the Indian way given the conditions are still favourable for the bowlers.

"I actually feel there is more pressure on New Zealand as compared to India. India will be backing themselves. They (New Zealand) also have to look at where India were. They were 146 for 3, two set batsmen but come next morning, it's a different world altogether. The ball is moving again, you find the edges, India's tail hasn't wagged, the middle-order has collapsed and you haven't reached where you wanted to reach. Similar things can unfold tomorrow as well," Aakash Chopra told Star Sports, reported India Today.

He further added that a slender lead will be insignificant and New Zealand aren't out of the trouble yet as they will have to bat last in the clash.

"So from a New Zealand point of view, they know they are not out of the woods at all. Keep in mind, the moment you bowl first, you have to bat last and you have to bat the opposition out. So a 30-40 run lead is insignificant. You have to take at least a 150-run lead to make a match of it, seal the advantage of bowling first.