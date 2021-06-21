WTC Final | Kyle Jamieson is going to be a superstar in the future, predicts Nasser Hussain

In a star-studded Kiwi bowling line-up, Jamieson might be the youngest of all, but he has bowled like a seasoned campaigner in the WTC Final. With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in full flow, it was his spell of bowling on day two of the encounter that brought back his side in the game when he dismissed Rohit. He continued his merry run on day three as well getting Virat Kohli out with a beauty and then also took out India's X-factor Rishabh Pant, inducing a false shot from the man-in-form. He ended up with a fiver-for to continue his red-hot run in the longer version of the game.