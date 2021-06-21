WTC Final | Kyle Jamieson is going to be a superstar in the future, predicts Nasser Hussain

Today at 3:42 PM
Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has predicted that New Zealand's young pacer Kyle Jamieson has it in him to turn into a superstar of the game in times to come. He added that the way the lanky pacer was able to change angles during the first innings shows he's a quick learner.
In a star-studded Kiwi bowling line-up, Jamieson might be the youngest of all, but he has bowled like a seasoned campaigner in the WTC Final. With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in full flow, it was his spell of bowling on day two of the encounter that brought back his side in the game when he dismissed Rohit. He continued his merry run on day three as well getting Virat Kohli out with a beauty and then also took out India's X-factor Rishabh Pant, inducing a false shot from the man-in-form. He ended up with a fiver-for to continue his red-hot run in the longer version of the game.
The lanky pacer has a startling bowling average of 14.14 after featuring in eight Tests and has 44 scalps to his credit. He has already taken 5 five-fors in 15 Test innings. His spell at the Ageas Bowl has left popular cricket expert Nasser Hussain in awe of him. Hussain applauded Jamieson's ability to bowl full and reckons he's a superstar in the making.
“Jamieson came here, and he learned to bowl fuller. The way he has changed his angles during the match, it seems he is a quick learner. To come to this massive match, the ultimate Test as a novice and putting such a performance. He is going to be a superstar in the future,” Nasser Hussain was quoted as saying by the ICC, reported India Today.
The former England skipper also reckons that the Kiwi pacer's consistency is great and he has been able to make a huge impact in what has been a short career thus far.
“His (Kyle Jamieson) impact on International cricket and his consistency is huge. He has played eight test matches and has already got five fifers. To have such an immediate impact is huge.”
Jamieson's brilliant bowling helped New Zealand restrict India to 217 after they were once batting solidly at 149 for 3. The Kiwi batters have also done a decent job so far and put on 101 runs on the board for the loss of two wickets at the end of day three of the marquee clash.
