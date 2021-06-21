Reports | BCCI to form committee to compensate domestic cricketers`

Today at 11:00 AM
The BCCI’s apex council has reportedly finalized the idea to form a committee to compensate for the loss of income for the domestic cricketers, whose finances have been hit immeasurably by the pandemic. Since the pandemic outbreak, the BCCI have held only two domestic competitions.
Domestic cricketers in the country, on average, earn around INR 15 lakh per season, but the cancellation of the Ranji Trophy meant that this figure got cut down to somewhere around 3-4 lakh. As a result, in order to ensure financial stability, several cricketers struck deals with clubs in England to make ends meet.
However, the trouble is set to be mitigated as the BCCI, in an apex council meeting on Sunday, gave the green light for the formation of a committee that ensures compensation for domestic cricketers.
"The BCCI office-bearers have been authorized to form the panel and they will come with proposals," a BCCI member, who attended the meeting, told Cricbuzz.
According to Cricbuzz, the committee is set to comprise 10 members. Cricbuzz also reports that the committee will have representatives from each of the six zones - North, West, South, East, Central and North East.
