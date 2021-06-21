Reports | BCCI to bid for three major ICC tournaments after 2023 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in its Apex Council meeting, reportedly discussed bidding for hosting three major ICC events - 2025 Champions Trophy, 2028 World T20 and 2031 World Cup. The Indian board is said to be keen on hosting a major global event once every 2-3 years.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly set to hassle in order to bid for three major global events post ICC 2023 World Cup, all of which will be hosted in India.

BCCI, which is the powerhouse in terms of revenue generation, is reportedly targeting to earn the rights for hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ICC World T20 2028 and ICC 2031 World Cup, with the intention of hosting an ICC tournament every two-three years.

"Yes, we would be bidding for the 2025 Champions Trophy along with the 2028 T20 World Cup and the 2031 50-over World Cup. The Apex Council has agreed on this, in principle," a senior office bearer told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The last time the Champions Trophy was staged, in 2017, where India lost to Pakistan in the final, the International Cricket Council decided to scrap the following edition and replaced it with a T20 World Cup.

The next edition of Champions Trophy will take place in 2025, and the BCCI feels it could turn out to be a very popular tournament, although limited to just eight teams.

"The Champions Trophy is a short tournament but is an immensely popular one. It was only fair that after the 2023 World Cup in India, we bid for the 2025 Champions Trophy. India should be in a position to host a global event every two to three years and hence we are bidding for three events," the official said.

India already hold the rights to host the T20 World Cup later this year, but where the tournament will be staged remains unclear given the COVID-19 situation in India. United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the reserve country selected by the Indian board to conduct the marquee event.