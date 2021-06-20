WTC Final | The bad light rules can be more reasonable, opines Sanjay Manjrekar 

"The rules (for bad light) can be a little bit (more) reasonable. The concept of bad light is that you are so much at a disadvantage that a batsman cannot see the ball and they could get out or could get hurt. But that yardstick is now completely gone. Now we have a certain kind of understanding of what is good and what is bad, and it is always the officials who are on the side of caution. Very rarely would you see the officials forcing the players to continue playing against their wishes," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo, reported India Today.