Twitter reacts to Trent ‘livid’ Boult having a go at Tim Southee after giving Jadeja a reprieve

Ravichandran Ashwin showcased his best, with some exquisite drives before edging one to the slip cordon, to reduce India to 205/7. Once Ashwin was out, Jadeja was the last recognised batsman out there, to help India get to a respectable position in the World Test Championship final. However, to the left-hander’s nightmare, he got a peach of a delivery from Boult, only for Tim Southee to hand him a reprieve.