Twitter reacts to ‘haste’ Virat Kohli wasting a review after ignoring Ajinkya Rahane

India went overnight on day two, with the score at 146/3, with the Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane on 44 and 29 respectively, having weathered the earlier storm. However, a late start to the day combined with the grey clouds put the two Indian batsmen under pressure once again. Right from the start, the Kiwi bowlers, with Trent Boult started the proceedings in sublime fashion, on point.