Twitter reacts to ‘haste’ Virat Kohli wasting a review after ignoring Ajinkya Rahane

Today at 4:11 PM
Virat Kohli has in the past, paid the price for taking reviews in haste but none bigger than today in the World Test Championship final, where he ignored his partner, Ajinkya Rahane’s advice. Even though Rahane was confident that it was out, Kohli wasted a review, seeing three reds in return.
India went overnight on day two, with the score at 146/3, with the Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane on 44 and 29 respectively, having weathered the earlier storm. However, a late start to the day combined with the grey clouds put the two Indian batsmen under pressure once again. Right from the start, the Kiwi bowlers, with Trent Boult started the proceedings in sublime fashion, on point.
While Kohli got past Boult’s challenge convincingly, Kyle Jamieson at the other end was in rather big trouble. The Kiwi speedster had consistently hit the right line and length on the second day, causing a meltdown against the Indian batsmen. He didn’t change one bit on day three, bowling the same length, to challenge the two Indian batsmen.
Kohli, who went with a near 90% control on the opening day of play, had his fair share of struggle against Jamieson on day three. In the 68th over of the innings, which was Jamieson’s 16th in the innings, the lanky pacer caught the Indian skipper right in front of the stumps, leading to the umpire deeming it out.
The Indian skipper had a few words with his non-striker but Rahane was far away from being convinced before Kohli took the review in the last second. To the 32-year-old’s horror, the replay showed three reds, which also confirmed his struggle against reviews, taking his tally to just two reviews won out of 17 as a batsman.
Here is how Twitter reacted :
VIRAT GONE!!
June 20, 2021
JAMESION BEAUTY!
No wonder Jamieson didn’t want to bowl to Kohli in the nets during the IPL. https://t.co/CQRsTxTuHc— Edged and Taken Cricket (@EdgedAndTakenCr) June 20, 2021
NO HUNDRED FOR KOHLI!
King Kohli: story of getting out in 40s and 80s for last two years. No hundreds. This was the day India needed him most to reach 3 figures. #WTCFinal21— onlytruth (@skvspeaks) June 20, 2021
WHAT A BALL THAT WAS!
Indeed an excellent setup that was from Jamieson to dismiss #Kohli similar to that dismissal in 2020— Balaji K (@BalajiK56256418) June 20, 2021
This is going to be a challenge for #Pant against Jamie & Southee #WTCFinal21 pic.twitter.com/JG4EvwT43U
WAIT CONTINUES!
The wait for the century is continues..jeminson got the Kohli wicket 😭😭...India-4 down now#WTC2021Final #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/0dzNc1Mkyt— sadab kohli🇮🇳💕 (@sadab_kohli) June 20, 2021
JAMESION!
Virat Kohli looked in the zone throughout his innings, but Kyle Jamieson has the last laugh ☝️#WTCFinal— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 20, 2021
DRS WASTED!
Virat Kohli DRS referrals as batsman (Tests)— Aishwarya Karanam (@Icewaryaah) June 20, 2021
- 17 referrals
- 2 upheld
- 5 umpire's call
- 10 struck down
Selfish player in my book. Rohit clear.
ANOTHER ONE!
Virat Kohli DRS Referrals As A Batsmen (Tests) 17 Referrals 2Upheld 5 Umpire Calls 10Struck Down #WTC2021Final— KIRAN N S (@KIRANNS14) June 20, 2021
WHAT A CALL!
Wonder what Kohli has to say about umpire's call right now?— The Cricket Podcast (@TheCricketPod) June 20, 2021
Vriat Kohli
Ajinkya Rahane
Kyle Jamieson
World Test Championship Final
India Cricket Team
New Zealand Cricket Team
