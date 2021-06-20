Twitter reacts to ‘classical’ Mohammed Shami driving Jamieson’s hat-trick ball for a boundary

Today at 6:47 PM
Third over after lunch, Kyle Jamieson was back at it again, against Ishant Sharma after Ravindra Jadeja rather exposed him in poor fashion without taking the strike. Two deliveries later, Mohammed Shami found himself facing the hat-trick delivery, which he in classic fashion smoked for a boundary.
Ravindra Jadeja, the experienced of the two batsmen, refused to take a single off the last delivery off Trent Boult’s over, putting Ishant Sharma in a spot of bother, against in-form Kyle Jamieson. Three deliveries later, the Indian pacer with his feet movement was nowhere to hit the ball, landing himself in an awkward position, to find the simplest of edges. Against Jasprit Bumrah, Jamieson didn’t over-exaggerate, with a ‘hit the stump’ approach, which landed right in front of the Indian bowler’s leg-stump.
That put him on the verge of picking a rare hat-trick, in the final of the World Test Championship, against Mohammed Shami, who walked out as India’s No.11. Shami, unlike Bumrah, was ready for the challenge and smacked the ball through the covers, to not only get himself a rare boundary but to put a smirk on Jamieson’s face, two deliveries after he ended Ishant’s resistance
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Shami does it!
June 20, 2021
HA HA!
Shami fuçked the hell out of Kyle Jamieson's hope to get Hat trick with a boundary 🤣🤣🤣#WorldTestChampionship #WTCFinal21— Young White Wolf 🐺 (@Abed__Orton) June 20, 2021
OH, NO!
Kyle Jamieson *On Hat trick*— Malav Harkhani (@MalavHarkhani) June 20, 2021
Mohd Shami hits four on hat trick ball pic.twitter.com/pfgSmXKFQO
WHAT A SHOT BY SHAMI!
Kyle Jamieson - on a hattrick!— OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) June 20, 2021
Mohammad Shami ... India's number 11
And the tailender smacks a glorious boundary to the covers!!
Enthralling Stuff!#INDvNZ #Jamieson #WTCFinal21 #Pant
THAT'S HOW YOU PLAY!
"That's how you play Kyle Jamieson, boys." - Mohammad Shami#WTC2021 #INDvNZ— Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh94) June 20, 2021
