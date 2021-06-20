Twitter reacts to ‘classical’ Mohammed Shami driving Jamieson’s hat-trick ball for a boundary

Ravindra Jadeja, the experienced of the two batsmen, refused to take a single off the last delivery off Trent Boult’s over, putting Ishant Sharma in a spot of bother, against in-form Kyle Jamieson. Three deliveries later, the Indian pacer with his feet movement was nowhere to hit the ball, landing himself in an awkward position, to find the simplest of edges. Against Jasprit Bumrah, Jamieson didn’t over-exaggerate, with a ‘hit the stump’ approach, which landed right in front of the Indian bowler’s leg-stump.