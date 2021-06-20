 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to ‘classical’ Mohammed Shami driving Jamieson’s hat-trick ball for a boundary

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Shami hits four on the hattick ball

    Twitter

    Twitter reacts to ‘classical’ Mohammed Shami driving Jamieson’s hat-trick ball for a boundary

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:47 PM

    Third over after lunch, Kyle Jamieson was back at it again, against Ishant Sharma after Ravindra Jadeja rather exposed him in poor fashion without taking the strike. Two deliveries later, Mohammed Shami found himself facing the hat-trick delivery, which he in classic fashion smoked for a boundary.

    Ravindra Jadeja, the experienced of the two batsmen, refused to take a single off the last delivery off Trent Boult’s over, putting Ishant Sharma in a spot of bother, against in-form Kyle Jamieson. Three deliveries later, the Indian pacer with his feet movement was nowhere to hit the ball, landing himself in an awkward position, to find the simplest of edges. Against Jasprit Bumrah, Jamieson didn’t over-exaggerate, with a ‘hit the stump’ approach, which landed right in front of the Indian bowler’s leg-stump.

    That put him on the verge of picking a rare hat-trick, in the final of the World Test Championship, against Mohammed Shami, who walked out as India’s No.11. Shami, unlike Bumrah, was ready for the challenge and smacked the ball through the covers, to not only get himself a rare boundary but to put a smirk on Jamieson’s face, two deliveries after he ended Ishant’s resistance

    Here is how Twitter reacted:



    Shami does it!

    HA HA!

    OH, NO!

    WHAT A SHOT BY SHAMI!

    THAT'S HOW YOU PLAY!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down