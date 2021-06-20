Reports | Jonny Bairstow doubtful to start against Sri Lanka in T20Is

Today at 8:18 PM
Jonny Bairstow, who was picked in England's white-ball side for the Sri Lanka series, is a doubtful starter for the T20I series opener if reports are to be believed. Despite suffering an injury on Wednesday, Bairstow was picked in the side for the home series that starts from June 23.
When Jonny Bairstow pulled up after running a single against Worcestershire in the Vitality Blast, there were concerns around his fitness in lead up to the national team's selection for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. The Yorkshire batter had to use a runner and did not take the field in the said encounter. He had even left the ground wearing a moon boot. However, after undergoing scans and getting cleared of serious injury, he was ultimately named in the side.
And now as per ESPNCricinfo reports, his swelling has reduced and there might not be any major issues with him but he's still a doubtful starter for the first T20I against Sri Lanka that takes place on June 23. Bairstow has been in great form in the shortest format and has scores of 112, 82, 67 and 34 in the four Vitality Blast games that he has played thus far. The Sri Lanka series will be the right-hander's first appearance for England since this year's IPL as he was rested for the two-match Test series against New Zealand earlier.
The T20I series will have three games with the first two games taking place in Cardiff followed by the final game in Southampton. Post the culmination of the T20Is, a three-match ODI series will also take place between both nations.
