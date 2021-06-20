Reports | Jonny Bairstow doubtful to start against Sri Lanka in T20Is

And now as per ESPNCricinfo reports, his swelling has reduced and there might not be any major issues with him but he's still a doubtful starter for the first T20I against Sri Lanka that takes place on June 23. Bairstow has been in great form in the shortest format and has scores of 112, 82, 67 and 34 in the four Vitality Blast games that he has played thus far. The Sri Lanka series will be the right-hander's first appearance for England since this year's IPL as he was rested for the two-match Test series against New Zealand earlier.