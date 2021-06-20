India Women might be the team to beat four years down the line, reckons Brad Hogg

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg believes the Indian women's could soon usurp Australia as the dominant force in world cricket owing to the sheer talent the team have at their disposal. Hogg also demanded for more Test matches in a tour and hoped for them to turn into a five-day affair.

A 104-run stand for the ninth wicket between debutants Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia helped the Indian women's side enforce a draw against hosts England in the one-off Test in Bristol and the Mithali Raj-led side denied the hosts victory against all odds. After England enforced the follow on, India looked like goners for all money, but a sensational fightback from the lower-order ensured that the visitors snatched a draw from the jaws of defeat.

India are already forces to be reckoned with in the shorter format, but according to former Australian spinner Brad Hogg, such is the talent within the side that they could potentially be giving Australia a run for their money four years down the line.

"I think India Women were fantastic. The way that they saved the Test match, they had the fight right till the end. They don't have much experience in that regard as what England do. They are not too off the mark. I am really looking forward to them playing against Australia," Hogg said on his Youtube channel, reported Hindustan Times.

"With the youth that is coming through right now, I would probably give them four years before they start to get dominant like the men's team. They might be the team to beat in four years' time and might knock Australia off the mantle in that regard," he added.

India last played a Test seven years ago, but their next assignment will commence in just a few months’ time, against the number one side in the world. But the current format, unlike Men’s cricket, curtails the battle to just four days. Hogg echoed England skipper Heather Knight’s sentiments and stressed on the need to make Women’s Test matches a five-day affair.

"I think they should play five-day Test matches. I also feel there should be more than one game in a series, there should be a three-match Test series. Women's cricket is improving and the only way in which you can improve more is by playing more Test cricket," Hogg signed off.