ENG W vs IND W | Just tried to stay for longer, didn't focus on scoring century, reveals Sneh Rana

One of India's newest cricket sensations, Sneh Rana revealed that she just tried to stay longer in the middle and didn't focus on getting a century against England. She also stated that the English players were trying to sledge the Indians but they just tried to back their basics.

In what was billed as one of the most crucial fixtures in women's cricket this year, the one-off Test between India and England went right down to the wire. India, who were guilty of throwing away advantageous positions throughout the game did it yet again on the final day as they collapsed from 171 for 2 to 199 for 7 following on.

However, then came one of the great match-saving knocks from an Indian batter, with Sneh Rana, who had starred with the ball in hand earlier, proving her mettle with the bat too, and scoring an unbeaten 80 to salvage a draw for her country.

Reflecting on the memorable draw, all-rounder Sneh Rana asserted that the team just backed their basics, and didn't get much affected even when the English players were trying to get under the skin of the Indian players.

"We didn't show any nervousness... what the situation was at that time, we had to stick to our basics, we both decided (Pandey was her batting partner while facing the second new ball) whatever would happen... they were trying to sledge... but we didn't give any attention, we focused on our basics and got the result for it," Rana said, reported Cricbuzz.

At the start of the last hour of the game, Rana was just 26 away from scoring an unforgettable century on debut. But, for Rana, all that mattered was the team's cause as she didn't focus on getting a ton and just tried to stay longer in the middle and get India close to a draw.

"At that time, I didn't focus much on scoring a century, because, at that time, my team needed me to stay there, so I didn't think much about scoring the century... I had kept it simple, to contribute for the sake of the team."

Apart from Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma was also quite impressive on day four as she made full use of the promotion that she got to bat at 3. The southpaw made a solid fifty, more importantly, played out 168 deliveries, the most by any Indian batter. Speaking on her batting, the Indian all-rounder stated that she tried to play close to her body and focussed on playing one session at a time as patience was the key.

"This is the Test format. And when I played in the first innings, I was getting confident and I looked to play close to the body. And when I was sent one down in the second innings, I had a different level of confidence... that I have to play session-by-session and whatever messages I was getting, I have to play according to it. Of course, a Test match is a game of patience, one has to display patience - in batting as well as bowling," said Deepti Sharma.