BCCI to form committee to manage compensation for domestic cricketers 

Things have been hard for the domestic cricket players in India ever since COVID-19 struck the world in 2020. It had resulted in the cancellation of last year's Ranji trophy and ever since the pandemic, only two white-ball tournaments have been played in the country. All of this has negatively impacted the players' finances and put them into a troublesome situation especially those who aren't a regular part of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. But to address their woes, the BCCI, after an impromptu Apex Council meeting on Sunday, decided to form a committee to manage the compensation for domestic cricketers.