WTC Final | Will be important for India to not overthink, says Rohit Sharma

Rain wiped out Day 1 of the much-awaited World Test Championship final, but it has also, on the contrary, increased the hype for the contest. India last won an ICC Trophy seven years ago, when they beat England in the Champions Trophy 2013 final, and lying in front of Virat Kohli & Co. is a golden chance to scoop the tag of being the first ever holders of the World Test Championship.

Standing between India and the title is New Zealand, and against the Kiwis, Rohit Sharma believes that it’ll be of paramount importance for his side to keep things simple.

"All that will count and it's important not to overthink. Against a quality side, it is also very important to keep things simple, and realistic," Rohit told Star Sports, reported TOI.

Rohit has, subsequently, played only 5 Tests versus the Kiwis - the last of which came in 2016 - but the 34-year-old has gone head to head with many of the Blackcap players multiple times in white-ball cricket. In fact, the opener shares a close bond with one of New Zealand’s trump cards, Trent Boult, who is his teammate at Mumbai Indians. Talking about the prospect of facing the Kiwis, Rohit said that he knows the strengths and weaknesses of all the New Zealand players.