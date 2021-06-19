WTC Final | Will be important for India to not overthink, says Rohit Sharma

Today at 10:23 AM
Rohit Sharma, ahead of the World Test Championship final, has stressed on the need for India to keep things simple, and has insisted that it’ll be important for the side to not overthink. Rohit further has claimed that he will enter the contest knowing the strengths and weaknesses of the Kiwis.
Rain wiped out Day 1 of the much-awaited World Test Championship final, but it has also, on the contrary, increased the hype for the contest. India last won an ICC Trophy seven years ago, when they beat England in the Champions Trophy 2013 final, and lying in front of Virat Kohli & Co. is a golden chance to scoop the tag of being the first ever holders of the World Test Championship.
Standing between India and the title is New Zealand, and against the Kiwis, Rohit Sharma believes that it’ll be of paramount importance for his side to keep things simple.
"All that will count and it's important not to overthink. Against a quality side, it is also very important to keep things simple, and realistic," Rohit told Star Sports, reported TOI.
Rohit has, subsequently, played only 5 Tests versus the Kiwis - the last of which came in 2016 - but the 34-year-old has gone head to head with many of the Blackcap players multiple times in white-ball cricket. In fact, the opener shares a close bond with one of New Zealand’s trump cards, Trent Boult, who is his teammate at Mumbai Indians. Talking about the prospect of facing the Kiwis, Rohit said that he knows the strengths and weaknesses of all the New Zealand players.
"I have played those guys and know about their strengths and weaknesses. It will all boil down to what the conditions are, what sort of situation the team is in, whether we are batting first or second.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.