WTC Final | Time for Kane and Kohli to walk the talk, haven't done too well in England, feels Aakash Chopra 

"You are obviously anxious as you are waiting for an event to start and you are talking about a world event, the final of the WTC. So you are slightly nervy to begin with but nerves do settle down after a period of time. But when you play this amount of cricket and that high pedigree, you know how to switch on and off. A few things to settle as well, when you look at Kane and Kohli, Kane is averaging just under 30 in England, Kohli is also averaging 36, it's not that they have set the world on fire on the English soil," Aakash Chopra told Star Sports, reported India Today.