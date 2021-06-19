WTC final | Indian players wear black armbands in memory of late Milkha Singh

Indian cricketers have worn black armbands in the WTC final against New Zealand in the memory of late sprinter Milkha Singh, who passed away Friday night owing to complications caused by the deadly Covid-19 virus. India were put into bat in the game, and they ended session one at 69/2.

Indian players paid tribute to the late Milkha Singh by donning black armbands on the second day of the inaugural WTC final against New Zealand at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official twitter handle announced that Indian team wore black armbands in the memory of the swashbuckling athlete. "#TeamIndia is wearing black armbands in remembrance of Milkha Singhji, who passed away due to COVID-19. 🙏 #WTC21," the Board tweeted. #TeamIndia is wearing black armbands in remembrance of Milkha Singhji, who passed away due to COVID-19. 🙏#WTC21 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2021 The 1958 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Milkha Singh passed away on late Friday night in Chandigarh, a month after he contracted COVID-19. And according to a family statement, The Flying Sikh had fought hard in his final days. The World Test Championship final kicked off on the second day after day one was completely washed out due to rain. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first in the all-important contest. Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here