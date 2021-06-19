Twitter reacts to Cheteshwar Pujara being ‘smacked’ on his helmet off Wagner’s bowling

Today at 7:26 PM
It was another day in the office for Cheteshwar Pujara, a slow turtle-like start, where he got his first run after six overs for India. However, after that, Pujara had struck two boundaries before being smacked straight on the helmet by New Zealand’s short-ball specialist Neil Wagner after lunch.
Here is how Twitter reacted on it:
Ouch..! #WTC2021 #pujara #kohli #Southampton #BCCI #WTC #helmet pic.twitter.com/hD04J1MRbo— Shivu_bhuvan Msd (@shivu_kannadiga) June 19, 2021
naa tv lo pujara bowling chestunte williamson helmet ki taglindi.. thanks for correcting— Thala ⚒ | MASK UP Dude 😷 (@SattiPreetham) June 19, 2021
Cheteshwar Pujara been hit on the helmet by a Neil Wagner bouncer, Wagner quickly comes up and checks on him. pic.twitter.com/5dDiAaHIWz— Viratkohli (@imsanjayvg) June 19, 2021
Wagner and Pujara had a fist bump after the ball hits on Pujara's helmet and sighs !— 𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗔𝗥 𝗠𝗦 ༆ (@SankarMahhaRajh) June 19, 2021
Cricket is a gentleman game some people say , but Jamieson never heard that so #INDvNZ #WTCFinal2021 pic.twitter.com/g22B6t5E4P
Looked that reaction and Wagner Having a fist with Che Pujara after the ball hits on the Che Pujara's helmet.#NzvsIND #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/1mCyqc2Y9m— Mihindu pathum (@MihinduPathum) June 19, 2021
Pujara : Rohit ki eyandra aa bouncers 🏃 pic.twitter.com/InpkvWvyKu— ✨ᕼ𝒾𝕋мάｎ 𝐌𝐁 ✨ (@Tharun_4005) June 19, 2021
#INDvNZ #WTCFinal— InsideSport (@InsideSportIND) June 19, 2021
Wagner’s nasty bouncer hits Pujara on helmet; IND 81/2;
Follow Live ▶️ https://t.co/arPY3e8peb pic.twitter.com/EY66AhhpxA
Neil Wagner bowling bouncers to Pujara:— Rohit (@SomewhereNowhe8) June 19, 2021
Pujara be like#WTCFinal2021 pic.twitter.com/DP2nNOO06K
