Will provide fresh Test pitch when Indian women’s team tours Australia, confirm Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia (CA) have assured that they will provide a fresh pitch for the one-off Test against India later this year when the Indian women’s team tour Down Under in September to play a multi-format series in what is set to be a month-long tour.

The announcement comes after the debacle of old pitches being provided by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in the ongoing one-off Test between India and England at County Ground, Bristol.

On June 16, the day when the only Test kicked off, both England and India were left with no option but to play on a pitch that was 37 overs old as a T20 Blast match was played a week before. The ECB had to issue a public apology for the concerned matter.

However, Cricket Australia’s head of operations Peter Roach has assured that the Indian women’s team will face no such issues when they play Australia in a solitary Test that starts on September 30.

"It's standard practice in Australia to ensure fresh pitches are available for all men's and women's Test matches and this season will be no different," Roach told cricket.com.au.

"We've seen the women's game rise to a new level in recent times and it's important we provide the platform for that trend to continue,” he added.

The only Test, which is likely to be a pink-ball affair, will be hosted by the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) ground which is regarded as one of the quickest and bounciest in Australia, with the outfield being exceptionally fast. Roach mentioned that the WACA groundsmen will leave no stone unturned to give facilities of the highest standard.

"The WACA Ground and Manuka Oval are terrific venues for Test cricket and with first-class ground staff, we're extremely confident that the facilities for the two women's Tests will be of the highest standard.

"The Tests, to be played against two of Australia's greatest rivals, form part of two series that promise plenty of highlights for fans across the summer."

The Indian women will start the Australia tour on September 19 with a three-match ODI series, which will be followed by the one-off Test in Perth. The tour will conclude with a three-match T20I series, with all matches scheduled to take place at the North Sydney Oval.