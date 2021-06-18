WI vs SA | Shannon Gabriel and Darren Bravo return for second Test; Bonner out with concussion
Today at 10:40 AM
West Indies have named a 13-man squad for the second Test against South Africa starting June 18 and have confirmed the return of Shannon Gabriel and Darren Bravo, both of whom missed the shortlist for the first Test. While Nkrumah Bonner is out with concussion, Alzarri Joseph has been axed.
West Indies have received a major boost ahead of the second Test in St Lucia as fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been declared fit and added back to the squad. Gabriel, the fastest bowler in the Windies team, missed the first Test due to injury and was replaced in the starting XI by debutant Jayden Seales, who enjoyed an outstanding maiden outing, finishing with figures of 3/75. But the absence of raw pace hurt the hosts as the Proteas duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, both renowned for their express pace, accounted for 13 of the 20 wickets to fall in the Test. The home side are yet to announce the starting XI, but Seales’ impressive showing on debut could mean that it could be all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall who could pave the way for the return of the seasoned fast bowler.
West Indies, apart from Gabriel, have also included the experienced Darren Bravo in the 13-man squad for the second Test. Bravo is yet to play a Test match this year, but the injury incumbent #3 Nkrumah Bonner suffered in the first Test could mean that the southpaw might very well slot in directly into the side as a like-for-like replacement.
Meanwhile, young pacer Alzarri Joseph, who has had a rough 12 months in Test cricket and also missed out on selection in the first Test, has been omitted from the 13-man shortlist.
The second Test will kick-off later today in St Lucia. The Proteas dominated the first, thrashing the hosts by an innings and 63 runs.
West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales
