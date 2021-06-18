WI vs SA | Shannon Gabriel and Darren Bravo return for second Test; Bonner out with concussion

West Indies have received a major boost ahead of the second Test in St Lucia as fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been declared fit and added back to the squad. Gabriel, the fastest bowler in the Windies team, missed the first Test due to injury and was replaced in the starting XI by debutant Jayden Seales, who enjoyed an outstanding maiden outing, finishing with figures of 3/75. But the absence of raw pace hurt the hosts as the Proteas duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, both renowned for their express pace, accounted for 13 of the 20 wickets to fall in the Test. The home side are yet to announce the starting XI, but Seales’ impressive showing on debut could mean that it could be all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall who could pave the way for the return of the seasoned fast bowler.