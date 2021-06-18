Sabbir Rahman fined 50,000 BDT for allegedly racially abusing player during DPL match

Bangladesh’s Sabbir Rahman has been fined 50,000 taka by the BCB after a complaint was filed against the batsman on Wednesday, alleging that he racially abused and physically attacked Elias Sunny. The BCB, meanwhile, have also fined Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club manager Sultan Mahmud the same amount.

Following an extensive hearing session on Wednesday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have fined Legends of Rupganj batsman Sabbir Rahman BDT 50,000 after Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club lodged a complaint against the 29-year-old claiming that he racially abused and threw stones at one of their players, Elias Sunny. The BCB also, in addition to Rahman, have fined Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Sultan Mahmud the same amount, while they’ve issued a warning to Sunny, who insisted that he was at the receiving end of verbal and physical abuse.

"After an extensive hearing session the Technical Committee has decided to take the following disciplinary measures: fine of BDT 50,000.00 each for Shabbir Rahaman of Legends of Rupganj and Sheikh Jamal's Manager Sultan Mahmud,” read a BCB statement, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

What the technical committee found in the meeting remains unknown, but the verdict comes as a surprise as, post Wednesday’s revelations, the board were expected to hand a lengthy ban to Rahman. Both Sunny and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club alleged that the Legends of Rupganj batsman hurled racial slurs and threw stones at the bowler, but the Technical Committee’s findings have instead seen both parties be handed punishments.

Shakib and Tamim out of rest of DPL 2021

Two other DPL franchises, meanwhile, have also been dealt blows as Prime Bank Cricket Club and Mohammedan Sporting Club will not have the services of Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan respectively for the rest of the season. While Tamim has opted to rest in order to recharge his body prior to the Zimbabwe series, Shakib, who recently served a three-match ban, is expected to fly to the USA to spend time with his family.

"I was feeling a lot of pain in my legs throughout the last couple of matches, so I was struggling a lot while fielding especially, and also in running between the wickets. I have consulted with the doctors and the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) medical staff and they have advised that it will be good for me if I don't continue playing at this moment," Tamim said on Thursday.

"I need proper rest and some rehabilitation because there is international cricket and Zimbabwe series and that is certainly important, I have to be much better from the position I am in to play international match.

"I'm hoping to get match-fit, by the time we would arrive in Zimbabwe and by the time the first Test will start and to make that happen I will follow the advice of the medical team," he said.

Bangaldesh's tour of Zimbabwe will kick-off on July 7 in Bulawayo.