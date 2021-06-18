Reports | CWI agree to push forward CPL dates following BCCI’s request

Today at 9:59 AM
Organizers of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have reportedly agreed to the BCCI’s request, and are said to be in the process of rescheduling the tournament so that it does not overlap with the IPL. The dates are yet to be confirmed, but CPL 2021 is expected to kick-off a week earlier.
The 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is all set to be pushed forward by a few days (perhaps even a week) as Cricket West Indies (CWI) are reportedly said to have agreed to the BCCI’s demands. As per the original schedule, CPL 2021 was set to kick-off on August 28, with the final being played on September 19. However, the originally-proposed dates overlapped with the second half of IPL 2021, owing to which BCCI had reached out to CWI, requesting the Windies board to push forward CPL 2021’s dates.
The two boards are now said to have come to an amicable agreement as, according to a Cricbuzz report, the 2021 edition of the CPL will now instead run between August 25-September 15, ensuring that there will be no overlap with the IPL.
"CWI is doing our best to help facilitate a smooth transition from CPL to IPL, without a conflicting overlap," Ricky Skerritt, the president of CWI, told Cricbuzz.
According to Cricbuzz, there is also a good chance that quarantine rules might be relaxed for those vaccinated. St Kitts is a relatively Covid-free island, and thus it is believed that there are high chances of bubble restrictions being minimal for those vaccinated. CWI are also expected to facilitate bubble-to-bubble transfer, meaning those entering the CPL bubble from national duty (or) from The Hundred bubble will not be required to quarantine.
