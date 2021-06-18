Reports | CWI agree to push forward CPL dates following BCCI’s request

The 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is all set to be pushed forward by a few days (perhaps even a week) as Cricket West Indies (CWI) are reportedly said to have agreed to the BCCI’s demands. As per the original schedule, CPL 2021 was set to kick-off on August 28, with the final being played on September 19. However, the originally-proposed dates overlapped with the second half of IPL 2021, owing to which BCCI had reached out to CWI, requesting the Windies board to push forward CPL 2021’s dates.