Players who pulled out from West Indies tour will find it hard to justify IPL participation, comments Aaron Finch

Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch expressed that he was surprised by some of his teammates withdrawing from the upcoming white-ball tour of West Indies starting on July 9 at Gros Islet, St Lucia, but claimed that the decision was ‘understandable’.

On Wednesday, Cricket Australia announced an 18-member squad led by Finch to visit West Indies for five T20 Internationals and three ODIs. Seven prominent players, including the likes of David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson and Jhye Richardson had withdrawn themselves from selection, as a result of which CA essentially had to name a second-string squad for the tour.

Finch reckoned that these players might find it hard to justify their participation in the rescheduled IPL 2021 in UAE in September, if they wish to play in the second half of the T20 extravaganza.

"I think they would find it hard to justify going back and playing that second half of the IPL,” Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on SEN Radio.

"The other guys I was a little bit surprised. I've chatted to them all, a little bit surprised but it's also understandable, but I wish that they were there. Just purely based on the workload coming up with a T20 World Cup and a huge home summer.”

The ICC World T20 is just four months away and Australia, like other teams, will be keen to strengthen their squad for the quadrennial event. Finch feels that the players who have pulled themselves out have left the door slightly open for the event, and insisted that a series against defending champions West Indies and Bangladesh would have added a great practice for the Kangaroos’ preparation.

"The guys who aren't there have probably left the door slightly ajar. What that looks like when the T20 World Cup comes around, we'll have to wait and see," Finch said.

"But if you can get on the international stage against a very good West Indies side and Bangladesh team (and perform well), it carries a lot of weight."