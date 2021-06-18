Ireland's Kevin O’Brien announces retirement from ODI cricket

After representing Ireland in 153 One-Day International games, all-rounder Kevin O’Brien has decided to hang his boots in the 50-over format, Ireland cricket confirmed on their official website. O’Brien retires as the third-highest run-getter for Ireland in ODIs, behind Stirling and Porterfield.

Ireland legend Kevin O’Brien has announced his retirement from One-Day international cricket. O’Brien, 37, featured for his country in 153 ODIs, with his final appearance coming against the Netherlands on June 7.

The Irish batsman, who made his ODI debut against England in 2006, accumulated 3619 runs from his 141 innings at the strike rate of 88.79 with his highest score of 142 coming against Kenya.

O’Brien scored two centuries in ODI cricket in total, one of which was the famous 113 against England in the 2011 World Cup, where his staggering assault helped Ireland stun England in Bangalore. The knock is widely regarded as the best ever by an Irish player, and one of the greatest in World Cup history.

“After 15 years playing for Ireland, I feel now is the right time to step away and retire from ODI cricket. It has been an honour and a privilege to represent my country 153 times and the memories I take from them will last a lifetime,” O’Brien was quoted as saying by Ireland cricket’s website.

“This has not been an easy decision, but after ongoing consideration, I don’t feel I can contribute to the ODI team as much as I have in the past. The hunger and love for the ODI format is no longer the same as it was and it wouldn’t be fair to Andrew, Graham, the team and our supporters to continue to play while no longer feeling at 100%.”

“I’ve had some unbelievable moments with the team since 2006 - the three World Cups, the personal successes and spending time travelling and playing all over the world, but I will now shift my focus and remain fully committed to T20 cricket - with two world cups in the next 18 months - and hoping to add to my three caps in Test cricket.”

Apart from scoring over 3,500 ODI runs, O’Brien also picked 114 ODI wickets, the most by any Irish player. He also ended as the player with the most catches for Ireland, pouching 68 catches in total. Despite calling it a day from ODI cricket, the 37-year-old will continue representing Ireland in both T20s and Tests.