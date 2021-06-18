Day 1 of World Test Championship Final called off due to rain

The washout on Day 1 means that the Reserve Day, scheduled for June 23, will now come into effect. The ICC regulations had the option for a reserve day in case of rain, and Day 1 getting completely washed out means that the World Test Championship will now effectively become a six-day affair. However, despite the looming threat of rain, there will not be an early start on Day 2. The BCCI have confirmed that, like Day 1, play will resume at 10.30 AM local time.