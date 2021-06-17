India announce starting XI for WTC Final; no place for Mohammed Siraj

Shami has not played a Test match in 2021, having last featured in the infamous Adelaide debacle, while Siraj, contrastingly, has been India’s most prolific seamer since making his Test debut. However, despite the numbers suggesting otherwise, team India have opted for experience as it is Shami who has got the nod. There are no other major changes to the XI, with Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant completing the Top 6. There is no place for Hanuma Vihari, who last featured in the Sydney Test, with Ravindra Jadeja being favoured for his all-round abilities.