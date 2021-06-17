India announce starting XI for WTC Final; no place for Mohammed Siraj

Today at 7:26 PM
Team India have announced the starting XI for the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand and have opted to play two spinners, Ashwin and Jadeja, with Mohammed Siraj missing out. There are other major changes to the side, with Mohammed Shami taking the third seamer spot.
Team India have announced the starting XI for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and, unsurprisingly, the Number two ranked side in the world have opted to play two spinners. The biggest selection conundrum was whether to play an extra seamer, but, a day ahead of the final, team India have confirmed that both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be starting the final. The other throw-up was between the experienced Mohammed Shami and the energetic Mohammed Siraj, and it is the veteran Shami who has got the nod.
Shami has not played a Test match in 2021, having last featured in the infamous Adelaide debacle, while Siraj, contrastingly, has been India’s most prolific seamer since making his Test debut. However, despite the numbers suggesting otherwise, team India have opted for experience as it is Shami who has got the nod. There are no other major changes to the XI, with Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant completing the Top 6. There is no place for Hanuma Vihari, who last featured in the Sydney Test, with Ravindra Jadeja being favoured for his all-round abilities.
🚨 NEWS 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) June 17, 2021
Here's #TeamIndia's Playing XI for the #WTC21 Final 💪 👇 pic.twitter.com/DiOBAzf88h
