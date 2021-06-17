Complaint filed against Sabbir Rahman for racially abusing and throwing stones at Elias Sunny

Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman has been accused by DPL club Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club of racially abusing and throwing stones at one of their players, Elias Sunny. The club have lodged an official complaint against Rahman, and the alleged incident is said to have taken place on Wednesday.

Notorious for his bad on and off-field conduct, hard-hitting Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman has found himself in the midst of a huge controversy. The 29-year-old, who is currently representing Legends of Rupganj in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) season, has been accused by Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club of racially abusing and throwing stones at one of their players, Elias Sunny, and the club have lodged an official complaint against the batsman over the same.

"[Sabbir Rahman] used abusive and racially discriminate language against Sunny. As a professional cricketer, such behaviour is not only indecent but also a punishable offense,. In this case, you are specially requested to take disciplinary action against Sabbir Rahman,” Dhanmondi wrote in their official complaint, reported ESPNCricinfo.

The alleged incident is said to have occurred on Wednesday, June 16. Though Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club (Sunny’s team) and Rupganj (Rahman’s team) did not play against each other on Wednesday, Rahman, after arriving at the sporting complex (he had a game scheduled for later) is said to have allegedly abused Sunny, who was on the field representing his side against Old DOHS Sports Club. Sunny is then immediately said to have informed on-field umpires, who then are believed to have halted the game temporarily to deal with the issue.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, 35-year-old Sunny revealed that the incident was not an isolated one, and claimed that Rahman had abused him earlier in the week when Rupganj took on Dhanmondi. Sunny alleged that Rahman shouted racial slurs at him both on June 13 and yesterday and claimed that, on Wednesday, after arriving at the ground, Rahman threw stones at him.

"Sabbir started abusing me when I was batting against Rupganj on June 13. I asked him thrice whether he himself understood what he was saying, but he kept repeating it. I got angry, after which the umpires had to separate us. But he kept calling me kalo (referring to his skin colour) repeatedly from the outfield. We won the match so I didn't react too much,” Sunny told ESPNCricinfo.

"During today's match, when we were fielding, Rupganj's bus had arrived near the BKSP 3 ground. He started teasing me with the same kalo, kalo. I didn't react at first. But shortly afterwards, he threw a stone at me. I maintained the protocol by telling the umpires. Play was stopped for a while. I also spoke to the match referee."

Rahman, however, speaking to a Bangladesh publication, denied the allegations and claimed that he would never disrespect a senior player.

"There is no question of throwing a stone. Is it easy to throw stones? Why would I do something like that? He is my senior,” Rahman said.

Rahman has had a history of misbehaving on and off the field. In early 2018, the batsman lost his central contract after he was found guilty of assaulting a fan in a first-class match. Months after the incident, the 29-year-old, later the same year, was handed a six-month-ban from international cricket by the BCB for abusing a fan on social media. The incident involving Rahman and Sunny will be investigated by the CCDM, who will decide the punishment for the latter based on reports from officials.