Warner, Maxwell, Smith and Cummins among seven players to have withdrawn from Windies and Bangladesh tours

Australia’s preparation for the 2021 World T20 has suffered a huge setback as Cricket Australia (CA) have confirmed that no less than seven stars will not be available for both the West Indies and Bangladesh tours. Head selector Trevor Hohns has confirmed that Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson, all of whom featured in the first half of IPL 2021 and have spent excessive time inside secure bio-bubbles, have decided to opt out for ‘various reasons’, and has added that while evidently being disappointed, the board respects the players’ decision to withdraw.