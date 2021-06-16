Warner, Maxwell, Smith and Cummins among seven players to have withdrawn from Windies and Bangladesh tours

Today at 12:05 PM
Cricket Australia have confirmed that seven players, including David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins, have confirmed that they will be taking no part in Australia’s white-ball tours of West Indies and Bangladesh. All seven withdrawn players featured in the first half of IPL 2021.
Australia’s preparation for the 2021 World T20 has suffered a huge setback as Cricket Australia (CA) have confirmed that no less than seven stars will not be available for both the West Indies and Bangladesh tours. Head selector Trevor Hohns has confirmed that Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson, all of whom featured in the first half of IPL 2021 and have spent excessive time inside secure bio-bubbles, have decided to opt out for ‘various reasons’, and has added that while evidently being disappointed, the board respects the players’ decision to withdraw.
"We are naturally disappointed not to have all players available for the Australian team at this time however the NSP (National Selection Panel) respects the decisions of those who have opted out of this tour," head selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement, reported cricket.com.au.
Hohns has confirmed that among the seven, Smith’s absence is owing to an elbow injury the former skipper is currently nursing.
"Steve Smith was unavailable for selection due to an elbow injury and will now be able to use this time to fully recover ahead of the World Cup and home Ashes series. Steve was disappointed to miss the tour with the decision made on medical grounds."
Wes Agar, Ashton Turner, Ben McDermott and Dan Christian, all of whom were called up late, have made the final cut, while the duo of Jason Beherendorff and Moises Henriques have also accepted to feature in both tours despite having been a part of IPL 2021. Young all-rounder Cameron Green has been left out of the squad, while the uncapped duo of Tanveer Sangha and Nathan Ellis will travel with the contingent as reserves.
Australia squad
Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.
