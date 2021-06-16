Steve Smith regains top spot in ICC Test rankings for batsmen; Kohli re-enters Top four

Ahead of the World Test Championship final in Southampton, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has failed to retain the top spot in the ICC rankings for Test batsmen as the right-hander, following a horror series against England, has slipped to the second position. Williamson entered the New Zealand series as the number one ranked Test batter in the world, but scores of 1 and 13 have seen the 30-year-old lose over 20 rating points to slip to the second spot. Australia’s Steve Smith, who last played a Test in January, has soared back to the top as a result, and now has a five-point lead (891) over his Kiwi counterpart.