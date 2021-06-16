Rohit Sharma could score three tons in England series if he gets his shot selection right, says Sunil Gavaskar

Rohit Sharma, five months ago in Australia, looked destined to turn his hideous away record around but an unfathomable shot selection from the opener meant that he got no big score to his name. Despite getting starts - 52 and 44 - in Sydney and Brisbane respectively, the right-hander’s uncontrollable urge to go for the glory hit cost him in both Tests, and while he did make amends for it through his showing against England, there are still question marks over the 34-year-old’s ability to be a force away from home, particularly against the moving ball.