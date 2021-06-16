Reports | Quetta Gladiators' Faf du Plessis ruled out of 2021 PSL after concussion

Today at 5:50 PM
On Wednesday, various media outlets reported that South African batsman Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League. Earlier this week, du Plessis, following a collision with a teammate, had concussed himself, suffering subsequent memory loss post recovery.
Quetta Gladiators currently find themselves reeling at the bottom of the table, with just two wins in this year’s competition. In their last five games, the franchise have just won two, with the rest of the three games ending in losses. Against Lahore Qalandars, the bottom-placed side made a stunning comeback with the ball to come away with an 18-run win, keeping them alive in the competition.
However, on Wednesday, they suffered another vital blow to their season, with experienced campaigner Faf du Plessis being ruled out of the competition, three days after his collision with teammate Mohammad Hasnain at the boundary rope. While he was attended by the physio, he was later taken to the hospital, where he was tested for a concussion.
“Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love,” Faf tweeted after his recovery.
While Faf took to Twitter to announce his recovery, the batsman will no longer play any part in the competition. ESPNCricinfo reported that the South African batsman is set to fly back to South Africa, on Wednesday, having been ruled out of the remainder of the competition.
