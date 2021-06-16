ECB issues apology for providing used pitch for Women’s Test in Bristol

Just after English skipper Heather Knight called used pitch as not ‘ideal’, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have apologised for hosting the Test match on a used surface. The ECB further stated that with the fixture only added in April, it was logistically a challenge for them.

Ahead of India’s historical Test against England, a format that they would be returning after a seven-year hiatus, the pitch has become the centre of focus. England skipper Heather Knight ahead of the Test in Bristol called the used pitch for the Test as ‘not ideal’ but conceded that it was too late for them to change it after they found it out last week.

"We'd much prefer to be on a fresh one but it is what it is. We found out last week, which obviously we tried to get changed, but it was a little bit too late for that to happen,” Knight said.

The last time England played on a used strip, they had to settle for a draw against the Australian side in the Ashes, with the pitch having been used in the 2019 World Cup. However, this time around, the ECB have issued an apology for providing a used pitch for the historic clash between India and England.

Unlike the 2019 pitch, this surface hosted a T20 Blast encounter last week, where 37 overs were bowled. ECB, however, insisted that with the Test being added only in mid-April, it was logistically a challenge for them to prepare a fresh TV pitch. Alongside that, they also issued an apology.

"We are all disappointed that the wicket for the LV= Insurance Test match against India will have had 37 overs played on it. We know that England Women deserve a fresh wicket and we are sorry that we were unable to provide that in this instance," ECB said.

"With the Test only being added to the calendar in mid-April, coupled with the lack of available first class grounds, we knew a fresh TV pitch was going to be a challenge. We accept that this issue shouldn't have arisen and we will make sure it doesn't happen in the future."