Ankeet Chavan eligible to play cricket again as BCCI lift life ban

Ankeet Chavan, who in 2013 alongside Sreesanth was banned by the BCCI for life, for his alleged involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal, is eligible to play cricket again after the BCCI reduced the left-arm-spinner’s ban to 7 years. Chavan was informed of the same by interim CEO Hemang Amin.

Eight years after he last played domestic cricket, Ankeet Chavan could potentially be in line for a comeback as the 35-year-old has been rendered eligible to play professional cricket once again following the BCCI’s decision to reduce his life ban to seven years. In 2013, Chavan was one of three Rajasthan Royals players, alongside S Sreesanth and Ajit Chandila, who was banned by the BCCI for life for alleged involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal and, as a result, the late bloomer’s career was nipped in its bud.

However, now, eight years on, Chavan is eligible to play cricket again as BCCI’s interim CEO Hemang Amin informed the 35-year-old of the board’s decision to reduce the ban to seven years.

“The Learned Ombudsman, has restricted the ban imposed on you from life ban to 7 years, with effect from 13 September 2013. In view of the order dated 3 May 2021, the ban imposed on you therefore ended on 13 September, 2020,” the BCCI interim CEO Hemang Amin wrote, reported Indian Express.

Chavan, who played 13 IPL games for Rajasthan Royals between 2011 and 2013, expressed relief over the lifting of the life ban and asserted that his solitary aim is to get back to a cricket ground as soon as possible.

"I cannot say how much I am relieved. I can't wait to be back in the ground. I thank the BCCI and the Mumbai Cricket Association for their help," the former Mumbai left-arm spinner said.

"Once the restrictions are lifted, I will hit the ground and will play. Whether or not I can get back into Mumbai team, I want to continue playing and I will do that. The process will take care of the rest."

Chavan’s former RR teammate Sreesanth, who like the left-arm spinner had his life-ban reduced to seven years, made his return to professional cricket in the 2020/21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Sreesanth also enrolled his name in the IPL auction but did not get picked by a franchise.