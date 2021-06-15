WTC Final | New Zealand will never use lack of resources as an excuse, quips Brendon McCullum

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum has asserted that the Black Caps will never use lack of resources as an excuse for their performance and have belief in their abilities. He also added that given the fact that the final will be played at a neutral venue, it will be fair on both teams.

The whole cricket world is eagerly anticipating the clash of titans between India and New Zealand as they play the World Test Championship Final from June 18 in Southampton. Both the teams did a magnificent job in the WTC cycle to secure the top two places and the hence qualification for the finals.

However, there is one aspect in which both the teams are a complete contrast. While the Indian cricket team is helmed by the BCCI, the world's richest cricket board, New Zealand on the other hand, despite having one of the smallest talent pools in the world and getting lesser exposure in Tests in comparison to India or the big three countries, have continued doing a remarkable job to climb to the top of the ICC Test team rankings.

But former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum reckons despite the financial difference between both the boards, when players enter the 22 yards, these things hardly matter, with everyone turning into equals.

"Once you cross the line and are on the field, everyone is equal. There is equal opportunity for everyone to do well. New Zealand will never use a lack of resource as an excuse. Those days are gone. They will have a firm belief in their abilities, I know that for a fact. They will have tremendous respect for the abilities and the skillset of the Indian side as well," Brendon McCullum told Cricbuzz.

The qualification process for the finals was under scanner given it was abruptly changed in between the WTC cycle after COVID-19 surfaced, however, McCullum feels both India and New Zealand are the best teams and that's why they qualified for the ultimate encounter in Test cricket.

"A neutral venue allows both teams to put their best foot forward without any bias. It can turn out to be an absolutely brilliant game of cricket. Some people have criticisms about the process of qualification, but these two teams are the best in the world, in their own conditions mainly. We are in for a heck of a Test match"