WTC Final | Intent to score runs should never go on the backfoot in England, admits Shubman Gill

Ahead of his debut Test in England, Shubman Gill has admitted that the intent to score runs should never go on the backfoot in England in conditions tough for batsmen. Gill also added that batsmen tend to get more balls than usual if they are just looking to survive the session instead of attacking.
Having guided India to a win over Australia and England, Shubman Gill’s next task is facing the New Zealand bowlers in England, conditions that are favourable to the bowlers. While several batsmen have tried the ‘wait and watch’ method in England, it has often resulted in them getting out to a good delivery.
Earlier, former India women’s coach WV Raman suggested that the openers should be more proactive in their shot-making, especially in England, where the batsmen are never fully settled. Taking a leaf out of that playstyle, Indian opener Gill admitted that the intent should always be to score runs and never go on the backfoot to the bowlers in England.
"When I toured England with India A and the Under-19 team, everyone asked me to play a certain number of balls if I wanted to score runs. But I feel, your intent to score runs should never go on the back seat and you should look to survive," Shubman Gill said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, reported India Today.
However, Gill’s prior experience in the country and against New Zealand pacers, in New Zealand would come as a blessing for the right-hander. Gill insisted that trying to survive in England comes with its own disadvantages, which is that the batsmen get more good balls than they should get. The youngster reckoned that was the biggest learning from the India A and U-19 tours to the country.
"When you are looking to score runs, the bowlers get to the back foot and you can put some pressure on the bowler. If you are just looking to survive, you tend to get more good balls than you should be getting. I think, at times to survive in England you have to leave the loose balls. So, that was my learning from the India A and Under-19 tour," Gill added.
