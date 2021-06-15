 user tracker image
    WTC Final | India announce 15-man squad for final; Umesh and Vihari make the cut

    India announced their 15-man squad for the final

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:06 PM

    On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the 15-man squad for the World Test Championship final, against New Zealand, with Umesh Yadav and Hanuma Vihari making the cut. Meanwhile, Shardul, Rahul, Washington, Axar, Mayank miss out on the last cut for the final.

    On the same day as New Zealand, the BCCI announced the 15-man final cut squad for the World Test Championship final, with Mohammed Siraj, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav and Wriddhiman Saha making the cut. With no backup openers, India are expected to open with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill against New Zealand. 

    However, a host of players, who found themselves on the plane to England, including the likes of Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Mayank Agarwal miss out on the squad after being part of the Indian squad earlier in the year. The quadrant of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, who made it to the squad too find themselves away from the final squad.

    With the selection, the Indian management have kept all strategies open and can go with either two spinners and three pacers or with one spinner and three pacers. 

    India's 15-member squad for the WTC Final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav

