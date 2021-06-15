WTC Final | Ashwin and Jadeja with three pacers the best combination for India, opines Venkatesh Prasad 

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad has suggested that India should play two spinners alongside three pacers in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. He also expressed that he was surprised to know that an 'experienced' Ishant Sharma is considered number three among pacers.

As we get closer to the World Test Championship Final, there is a lot of anticipation around India's possible XI for the much-awaited clash. Most of the questions are hanging around the bowling line-up with India having a lot of riches in the department. Virat Kohli and co. are expected to play five bowlers instead of six specialist batsmen but whether they play 4 pacers and a spinner or three pacers and two spinners, remains unclear

However, former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad is quite confident that India should field three pacers and two spinners for the marquee clash as he reckons that will be India's best bet. He named Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the two spinners for the clash.

“Ashwin and Jadeja and three fast bowlers seem to be the best combination. Bumrah, Shami and Ishant Sharma have the experience of playing in different conditions, they know their roles very well. The strategy is very simple. Who can make use of the new ball better? Both Bumrah and Shami have got an amazing seam position and great control over line and length,” Prasad told PTI, reported HT.

While Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah look certain to play the final, India will have a tough choice to make between a seasoned Ishant Sharma and a promising youngster Mohammed Siraj. Siraj was India's best pacer on the tour of Australia and with his raw pace and accuracy, he has impressed one and all. While Ishant with his experience in England and his form in the last few years is also a great option. Prasad wasn't amused with the fact that Ishant is still considered India's number three pacer even after playing 100 Tests.

“I am surprised that Ishant is considered number three even after playing 100 Tests. He also has a lot of experience of playing county cricket in England,” he added.

The last Test series that India played was against England with most of the games not going into the final day. However, Prasad is hopeful that the final, which takes place from June 18 in Southampton, will go on till the final day.

“I hope to see the game go to the fifth day. Especially in India, we didn't see it go beyond the third or fourth day. It should reach day five but in English conditions, the Dukes ball does something more often than not. The batsmen will have to adapt quickly and the bowlers will need to figure out the end which is more suited to them,” said Prasad.