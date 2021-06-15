Will treat the World Test Championship final like a World Cup game, admits Mohammed Siraj

Ahead of the inaugural final of the World Test Championship, Mohammed Siraj has admitted that he would treat the encounter against New Zealand like a World Cup game. In comparison to New Zealand’s pace attack, Siraj has reckoned that the Indian bowling unit is stronger than the BlackCaps.

Having made his debut against Australia, Mohammed Siraj has established his presence well in the Indian whites, with 16 Test wickets in just five Tests, averaging 28.2. While Siraj made his mark really well in the series against Australia, away from home and against England, at home, it is yet unclear whether he would find himself in the playing XI against New Zealand in the final.

However, having impressed the likes of Virat Kohli in the practice game that India played, there is a strong possibility that the pacer would feature in the clash against New Zealand. Ahead of the final, the Hyderabad pacer admitted that he will treat the final of the competition like a World Cup game.

"For me, the World Test Championship final is just like a World Cup match. I will treat the WTC final like that. We have performed so well in the WTC and now this is the final match. I just want to go and give my best if given a chance," Siraj told Timesofindia.com.

While several pundits have claimed the New Zealand team to be the favourites, considering their pace attack, Siraj reckons that India’s bowling unit is much stronger than their counterparts. The pacer also credited Virat Kohli’s motivation, stating that he is eager to be part of the team and win the competition.

"Our bowling unit is so strong. It's stronger than New Zealand's. Virat bhaiya told me - 'Mian, aise hi perform karte rahoge to bahot aage jaoge" (You will go a long way if you keep performing like this. I am eager to be a part of the playing eleven in the WTC Final. If given an opportunity, I would love to win the final for my team and with it the WTC trophy," he added.

Just before his travel to Australia, the pacer was dealt with a piece of bad news, as his father passed away. However, a determined Siraj pulled himself through and put on a show in Australia, where he not only battled grief but also battled the Australian crowd, who reportedly passed racist comments. Siraj insisted that the final win would be a tribute to his late father and added that he will try to win as many trophies as possible.

"The WTC win will be a tribute to my father. I want to win as many trophies as I can to honour him," Siraj signed off.