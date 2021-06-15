Twitter explodes as Sarfaraz Ahmed indulges in war of words with Shaheen Afridi after getting hit by bouncer

Today at 9:44 PM
The PSL 2021 clash between Gladiators and Qalandars on Tuesday got a little bit too competitive as Quetta skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed exchanged verbal blows with Shaheen Afridi, who hit the latter on the head with a bouncer. Sarfaraz asked Shaheen to ‘take it easy’ and the comment baffled the youngster.
So much drama
When you know Sarfaraz is no longer the skipper of Pakistan! 😭😂#PSL6 | #LQvQG | #QGvLQ pic.twitter.com/M2JyDpYDQ8— Daniyal Mirza (@Danitweets__) June 15, 2021
People are criticising shaheen for his aggression towards Sarfaraz.— Hamzaaaa 🇵🇸 (@Hymii1) June 15, 2021
Let me tell you something. Agression of every fast bowler is passion.
If someone shows aggression on field doesn’t mean they’re enemies in real life. Grow up guys. it’s just a match. Nothing more than that#LQvQG
Sarfaraz is losing fans
I wasn’t supporting anyone in this match but after seeing Sarfaraz unnecessary drama, I am supporting Lahore now. Lahore, show them who is the real boss.— 𝕊𝕒𝕣𝕒 (@SendCheesecake) June 15, 2021
Today Shaheen fought Sarfaraz and Hafeez won. #LQvQG #QGvLQ #Sarfaraz— Bilal Raza (@BilalRaza90) June 15, 2021
Shaheen should've bowled spin to Sarfaraz
Sarfaraz kehta hai slow ball krwao 😂 😂 #LQvQG pic.twitter.com/EGFtrXlkFw— Ali Naqi (@aly_naqi) June 15, 2021
I completely agree with you. Sarfaraz bhai is a senior so Shaheen should bowl half volleys to him. It’s very bad he hit his captains helmet. Bad attitude🙄👏🤦♂️ https://t.co/oV6zVZTpnk— Usama Mir (@iamusamamir) June 15, 2021
Few exchange of words between Shaheen and Sarfaraz
Drama in the first innings!— Team Green(Karachi Kings💙) (@TeamGreen360) June 15, 2021
There was a lot of talk between batter and bowler after Sarfaraz Ahmed was hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Shaheen Afridi 👀
#LQvQG | #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/Vg6gkPrxsE
