If everything goes well, I will return to international cricket, states Mohammed Amir

Mohammed Amir, who announced his retirement last year, has taken a U-turn and stated that he's ready to come out of his retirement if everything goes well. Amir had recently met with the PCB's CEO Wasim Khan and had an elaborate discussion about his issues with the current management.
Mohammed Amir, in 2020, had shocked one and all, when he announced his premature retirement from international cricket. He was at loggerheads with Pakistan's team management for a long time and that had resulted in him bringing an end to his career for Pakistan. Ever since then, he has not left any stone unturned to make his tussle with the management public and has expressed his disappointment at the way he was handled over and again.
But, in what comes as a U-turn, Amir, who was not at all ready to return to the international fold, a short while back, is now all set to don the Pakistan jersey yet again if things fall in place for him. He had recently met with the PCB's CEO Wasim Khan and stated that he shared his concerns with him.
“Wasim Khan visited my house before PSL 6’s second leg and we had a detailed discussion on my retirement. I shared all my concerns with him, and to be honest, he listened to them very seriously. My case was portrayed in a wrong way by the current management," Amir was quoted saying by ARY Sports, reported HT.
And not only the meeting went well, but now Amir is all set to make himself available again if everything goes well with the board.
"But Khan assured me he would address my concerns. If everything goes well, I will make myself available for the national team’s selection," added Amir.
Amir had last featured for Pakistan in a T20 international against England in 2020. As a result of his inconsistent performances, the left-armer was dropped from the side, which he didn't take well with the relationship between him and the team management taking an ugly turn.
