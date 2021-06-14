Hasan Ali decides against heading back home; will stay and play rest of PSL 2021

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali, who on Sunday announced that he was heading back home from PSL 2021 owing to personal reasons, has made a u-turn and has decided to stay back in the UAE. Ali revealed that the personal issue has been resolved, and thanked the ISU franchise for their support.

Good news has come the way of the Islamabad United franchise as the team’s spearhead, Hasan Ali, has decided against heading back home to Pakistan. Ali, on Sunday, had revealed that he was leaving the UAE with immediate effect owing to a personal emergency, and the franchise had issued a public statement confirming the same. However, the pacer has now confirmed that he has decided against flying back to Pakistan, thanks to personal emergency getting resolved.

"I was going through a personal family issue, which has been resolved thanks to my wonderful wife," Cricbuzz quoted Ali as saying.

"She has assured me she will take care of it and wants me to concentrate on my cricket and my career. Hats off to such a wonderful partner. She has always stood by me through the hardest times and after consulting with her I have decided to stay on with Islamabad United for the remainder of PSL 6. I would like to thank Islamabad United for their support and understanding during this tough period."

Islamabad United Owner Ali Naqvi express relief over Ali’s personal issue getting resolved, and insisted that the pacer will always have the full support of the franchise.

"As with his initial intention Islamabad United will always support any personal decision that one of our family makes," said Islamabad United Owner, Ali Naqvi.

"It is fortunate for us that Hassan will be available for us through the rest of the tournament. But more importantly, we're happy that whatever issues there were have been resolved. We wish the very best to Hassan in every aspect of his life," he added.

Across his first two games of the resumed PSL 2021 season, Ali returned figures of 2/27 and 2/24. ISU, as things stand, are top of the table with 5 wins from 7 matches.